USA welcomes proposal by presidential candidates to delay referendum

The United States welcomes the proposal by presidential candidates to delay a referendum on constitutional reform to the spring or later. The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic says.

The Kyrgyz people should have the time to build a consensus on how their country should be governed.

«Any changes to the Constitution should be decided by the Kyrgyz people after a broad societal discussion. A Constitutional Council should include a broad spectrum of voices, including from civil society, the media, and the opposition,» the statement says.

The Kyrgyz Republic’s international partners continue to offer assistance in this process, if requested. The Venice Commission, for example, can provide technical support as the Kyrgyz people review and debate proposed constitutional changes.

By delaying decisions about constitutional changes, the presidential candidates can focus on the serious issues facing the country, including the COVID-19 pandemic, its economic impact, and the ongoing battle against organized crime.

The new draft Constitution has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.