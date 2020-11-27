Criminal case initiated against Taiyrbek Sarpashev

Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case on the fact of illegal enrichment against the former Deputy Prime Minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

According to the investigation, Taiyrbek Sarpashev, while occupying senior management positions in the civil service, has acquired numerous movable and immovable property. He registered his close relatives as owners of the property and did not indicate it in the declarations.

Taiyrbek Sarpashev is a witness on the fact of corruption. The criminal case concerns illegal lifting of arrest from the land plots of Maxim Bakiyev.