22:51
USD 84.80
EUR 101.05
RUB 1.12
English

Provision on free access to data on state agencies removed from Constitution

The new Constitution of Kyrgyzstan has no norm that provides the right to freely receive information about the activities of state bodies. Members of the constitutional convention stated at a meeting of the section «Rights, freedoms and duties of person and citizen.»

«This is a very important article that affects freedom of speech. Therefore, Article 33 of the current version should be included in the new draft of the Basic Law as a separate norm,» chairman of the section Nurlan Sheripov said.

Representatives of the constitutional convention unanimously supported inclusion of Article 33 of the second chapter «Human Rights and Freedoms» from the current Basic Law into the new version:

1. Everyone has the right to freely seek, receive, store, use information and distribute it orally, in writing or in any other way.

2. Everyone has the right to familiarize himself with information about himself at state authorities, local self-government bodies, institutions and organizations.

3. Everyone has the right to receive information about the activities of government bodies, local government bodies and their officials, legal entities with the participation of government bodies and local government bodies, as well as organizations financed from the republican and local budgets.

4. Everyone is guaranteed access to information held by state bodies, local government bodies and their officials. The procedure for providing information is determined by law.

5. No one may be subject to criminal punishment for dissemination of information that discredits or degrades the honor and dignity of a person.

Working groups and a secretariat have been established for an effective work of the constitutional convention. The members of the convention work in three sections «Fundamentals of the constitutional system», «Rights, freedoms and duties of person and citizen» and «State Authorities».

The new draft of the Constitution was submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.
link: https://24.kg/english/174780/
views: 119
Print
Related
New article on burial after death included into Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
Elections proposed to be postponed until new Constitution is adopted
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
Constitutional convention tries to delimit powers of President
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
Constitutional convention starts work in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov
27 November, Friday
21:39
Criminal case initiated against Taiyrbek Sarpashev Criminal case initiated against Taiyrbek Sarpashev
21:33
Ulan Salyanov’s murder: Accused sentenced to 15 and 18 years in prison
21:25
Provision on free access to data on state agencies removed from Constitution
18:40
New Presidential Envoy to Parliament appointed in Kyrgyzstan
18:36
Moody’s predicts 6 percent economic decline in Kyrgyzstan in 2020