First stage of work of Constitutional Convention completed

First stage of work of the Constitutional Convention has been completed in Kyrgyzstan. Its chairman Bekbosun Borubashov announced at a press conference.

According to him, the members of the Constitutional Convention, who worked in three sections, having studied the draft of the new version of the Basic Law, disassembled the document into sections and made their proposals and corrections. They handed in the results of their work.

Bekbosun Borubashov noted that editing of the new Constitution will take place in three stages.

«An expert group has been created for the second stage, which consists of lawyers and linguists. Having considered the proposed revised text, they will bring it into compliance with the norms of a legal document. Because there may be repetitions or some mistakes,» the chairman said.

At the third stage, the document will be submitted to the plenary meeting, where the relevant norms and regulations will be adopted by voting.

Working groups and a secretariat have been established for an effective work of the constitutional convention. The members of the convention work in three sections «Fundamentals of the constitutional system», «Rights, freedoms and duties of person and citizen» and «State Authorities».

The new draft Constitution has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
