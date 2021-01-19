17:39
Lawyers ask to provide them with draft Constitution for analysis

Lawyers ask representatives of the Constitutional Convention of Kyrgyzstan to provide them with the draft Constitution. Representative of Media Policy Institute, Nurbek Sydykov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, lawyers sent appeals to the secretariat of the convention and the Ministry of Justice, but they are ignored.

«Unfortunately, amendments to the draft Constitution were not published. We believe that such drafts should be available to the public for making suggestions and comments. Kyrgyzstanis do not know now which provisions of the draft Constitution have been changed. It is not clear where you can get acquainted with it and study it,» the appeal says.

If this draft Constitution is submitted to a plenary session for holding referendum, then the deputies of the Parliament have no right to make changes.

From the appeal of Media Policy Institute

The lawyers asked to provide the Media Policy Institute PF with the draft Constitution and publish its text on the website of the parliament and in the media.

Earlier, the head of the Constitutional Convention, Bekbosun Borubashov, told 24.kg news agency that the updated version of the country’s Constitution would be submitted for consideration by the parliament members by the end of January.
