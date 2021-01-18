Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan

Draft of the new Constitution of Kyrgyzstan includes a provision prohibiting censorship. The head of the Constitutional Convention, Bekbosun Borubashov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, critical remarks of the lawyers from Adilet Legal Clinic in the field of protection and support of human rights were also taken into account.

«In my opinion, the draft has turned out to be quite progressive. We tried not to ignore any significant amendment expressed by the experts during discussions. The main work on drafting the Constitution is over,» Bekbosun Borubashov told.

«Now we are making purely technical changes. Of course, there will be dissatisfied people. But in general, I repeat, we tried to take into account all the competent opinions,» he explained.

He added that the updated version of the country’s Constitution would be submitted for consideration by the deputies of the Parliament by the end of January.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on the form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10.