New norm to improve legal culture of schoolchildren included in Constitution

A new norm was introduced into the draft of the new version of the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan that the state should create conditions for raising the legal culture and legal awareness of its citizens. Temirbek Nurmatov, deputy head of the section «Rights, freedoms and duties of person and citizen» of the Constitutional Convention, told 24.kg news agency.

«The new article provides for the introduction of courses or subjects on the study of human rights into the school curriculum, in order the children to know their rights and responsibilities from an early age. Today it is very important to instill a legal culture for the citizens to understand that along with their rights, they have a responsibility to society and the state, remember that other people also have rights and they should be respected and not violated,» he said.

Working groups and a secretariat have been established for an effective work of the Constitutional Convention. The members of the Convention work in three sections «Fundamentals of the constitutional system», «Rights, freedoms and duties of person and citizen» and «State Authorities».

The new draft Constitution has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
