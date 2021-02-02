Parliament of Kyrgyzstan receives draft of new Constitution

Draft of new version of the Constitution was submitted to Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Constitutional Convention, Bekbosun Borubashov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he does not know whether the document will be put up for public discussion and submitted to the Constitutional Chamber for getting an opinion.

«It depends on the deputies. There is no provision in the law that obliges, before submitting a draft to a referendum, to hand it over to the judges of the Constitutional Chamber. We have finalized the version that was posted by the authors on November 17 last year on the website of the Parliament, and the deputies have to set a date for the referendum,» Bekbosun Borubashov said.

Earlier, member of Parliament Akylbek Japarov told reporters that there would be no public discussion, since it had already been held within the framework of the Constitutional Convention.

The referendum will be held on April 11 along with elections of deputies to Local Councils.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.