Constitution: Chief of Staff of Presidential Executive Office to head Cabinet

According to the new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, the Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office will head the Government in Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the Constitutional Convention, Bekbosun Borubashov, announced at its session.

According to him, the question what the executive branch will be like, what bodies it will include, has become the most discussed.

Bekbosun Borubashov noted that a decision has been made: the Cabinet of Ministers will be headed by the Chairman, who is also the head of the Presidential Executive Office.

«There are two reasons for this. Firstly, we are moving towards a presidential form of government. Secondly, practice has shown that many issues are resolved at the Presidential Executive Office, and the Government is held responsible. We discussed and decided to introduce such an option,» Bekbosun Borubashov said.

Earlier, the head of the Constitutional Convention said that the final draft of the new version of the Constitution was ready. According to him, the document will be submitted to the deputies of the Parliament for consideration one of these days.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.