18:50
USD 84.79
EUR 103.22
RUB 1.13
English

Constitution: Chief of Staff of Presidential Executive Office to head Cabinet

According to the new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, the Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office will head the Government in Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the Constitutional Convention, Bekbosun Borubashov, announced at its session.

According to him, the question what the executive branch will be like, what bodies it will include, has become the most discussed.

Bekbosun Borubashov noted that a decision has been made: the Cabinet of Ministers will be headed by the Chairman, who is also the head of the Presidential Executive Office.

«There are two reasons for this. Firstly, we are moving towards a presidential form of government. Secondly, practice has shown that many issues are resolved at the Presidential Executive Office, and the Government is held responsible. We discussed and decided to introduce such an option,» Bekbosun Borubashov said.

Earlier, the head of the Constitutional Convention said that the final draft of the new version of the Constitution was ready. According to him, the document will be submitted to the deputies of the Parliament for consideration one of these days.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
link: https://24.kg/english/181260/
views: 89
Print
Related
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament
Lawyers ask to provide them with draft Constitution for analysis
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
Constitutional Convention completes work on first version of Constitution
First stage of work of Constitutional Convention completed
Media experts intend to check articles included in new Constitution
New norm to improve legal culture of schoolchildren included in Constitution
Constitutional Convention decides to preserve status of ex-president
EU Special Representative: Parliament cannot amend Constitution
Constitutional convention proposes to make pre-school education free
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan
26 January, Tuesday
18:37
New school opened in Zhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan New school opened in Zhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan
18:23
Mekenchil, Birimdik – the best known parties in Kyrgyzstan
18:10
Sadyr Japarov tops rating of trust in Kyrgyzstan
17:47
Constitution: Chief of Staff of Presidential Executive Office to head Cabinet
15:53
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent