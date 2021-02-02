11:46
New Constitution obliges President of Kyrgyzstan to address people annually

New Constitution of Kyrgyzstan obliges the President to address the people every year. The head of the Constitutional Convention, Bekbosun Borubashov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the format will be established by the deputies, who must adopt a separate law — either the head of state will speak to members of the Parliament, or to representatives of the People’s Kurultai.

«The address should include the main directions of domestic and foreign policy, tell about the strategy of state development, name priorities,» Bekbosun Borubashov explained.

He added that the Parliament will receive the draft of the new version of the Basic Law today. «Before submitting the draft to a referendum, it is necessary to get an opinion from the Constitutional Chamber. Most likely, the draft will not be sent to the Venice Commission,» Bekbosun Borubashov said.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
