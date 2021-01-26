20:22
New Constitution bans officials from keeping wealth in banks abroad

Draft of the new version of the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan spells out a ban on keeping wealth of officials in banks located abroad. It was announced today during discussion of the final version of the country’s main document.

The new norm is included in the section «Rights, Freedoms and Duties of Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic» of Article 43 and reads like this:

Persons holding government, political, special and administrative positions are prohibited from opening and having accounts (deposits), keeping cash and valuables in foreign banks located outside the Kyrgyz Republic.

Deputy of the Parliament Umbetaly Kydyraliev, Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov and expert Nurlan Sheripov opposed it.

According to the results of the voting, held by the Chairman of the Constitutional Convention Bekbosun Borubashov, it was decided to keep the norm, but it will be finalized.

Earlier, the head of the Constitutional Convention said that the final draft of the new version of the Constitution was ready. According to him, the document will be submitted to the deputies of the Parliament for consideration one of these days.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
