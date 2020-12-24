18:13
Constitutional Convention completes work on first version of Constitution

Chairman of the Constitutional Convention Bekbosun Borubashov told 24.kg news agency when the first version of the Basic Law, developed taking into account the comments and proposals, will be presented to the public.

According to him, the text and main provisions are almost ready, they are being finalized by the sections. «The Constitutional Convention, as soon as the final version is ready, will send it to the Parliament. It will be up to the deputies to decide when to submit it for public discussion,» Bekbosun Borubashov noted.

According to him, the Institute of the People’s Kurultai was preserved in the Constitution. It will be a public representative body. «The order and principle of formation of the kurultai will be determined by a separate law,» Bekbosun Borubashov said.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
