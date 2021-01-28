Constitutional Convention completes its work in Kyrgyzstan

Members of the Constitutional Convention have completed their work in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced following discussion of the final version of the Basic Law.

The Chairman of the Constitutional Convention Bekbosun Borubashov, commenting on the work of the members of the Convention to 24.kg news agency, said that the draft version was supported by the entire team, except for one person.

«The Constitutional Convention has finished its work, but this does not mean that we have stopped working. We had a heated discussion. Many members of the Convention expressed their views on the draft, there were many comments and suggestions, for which I am grateful to them. We are improving and perfecting our Basic Law every time. At the plenary session, we adopted some valuable suggestions from our colleagues. They will definitely be included in the draft Constitution. As a result, the members of the Constitutional Convention unanimously supported the draft of the Basic Law of the country, one person voted against,» he said.

Bekbosun Borubashov noted that the draft version would be submitted to the deputies of the Parliament for consideration one of these days. «There were comments. Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will finalize, draw up a protocol and send it to the Parliament,» he said.