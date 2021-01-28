10:49
USD 84.80
EUR 103.01
RUB 1.13
English

Constitutional Convention completes its work in Kyrgyzstan

Members of the Constitutional Convention have completed their work in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced following discussion of the final version of the Basic Law.

The Chairman of the Constitutional Convention Bekbosun Borubashov, commenting on the work of the members of the Convention to 24.kg news agency, said that the draft version was supported by the entire team, except for one person.

«The Constitutional Convention has finished its work, but this does not mean that we have stopped working. We had a heated discussion. Many members of the Convention expressed their views on the draft, there were many comments and suggestions, for which I am grateful to them. We are improving and perfecting our Basic Law every time. At the plenary session, we adopted some valuable suggestions from our colleagues. They will definitely be included in the draft Constitution. As a result, the members of the Constitutional Convention unanimously supported the draft of the Basic Law of the country, one person voted against,» he said.

Bekbosun Borubashov noted that the draft version would be submitted to the deputies of the Parliament for consideration one of these days. «There were comments. Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will finalize, draw up a protocol and send it to the Parliament,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/181439/
views: 124
Print
Related
New Constitution bans officials from keeping wealth in banks abroad
Constitution: Chief of Staff of Presidential Executive Office to head Cabinet
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament
Lawyers ask to provide them with draft Constitution for analysis
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
Constitutional Convention completes work on first version of Constitution
First stage of work of Constitutional Convention completed
Media experts intend to check articles included in new Constitution
New norm to improve legal culture of schoolchildren included in Constitution
Constitutional Convention decides to preserve status of ex-president
Popular
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus
Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase
28 January, Thursday
10:39
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
10:34
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:32
1,481 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 227 - in serious condition
10:24
128 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,303 in total
10:11
Aeroflot cancels regular international flights, including to Bishkek
27 January, Wednesday
17:41
At least 1,021 kindergartens resume work in Kyrgyzstan