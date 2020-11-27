15:13
Unique surgery to implant heart valve performed in Osh city

A unique surgery to implant a heart valve was performed in Osh city. An invasive cardiologist, Talant Eraliev, told about it on his Facebook page.

According to him, while doing his internship in Novosibirsk city, he dreamed of performing a heart valve implantation.

«Our patient is 86 years old, he had degenerative age-related changes in the form of aortic valve calcification, and he underwent implantation through a vessel, without cardiac arrest through exposing the femoral artery,» the doctor told.

He explained that TAVI (transcatheter aortic valve implantation) technology implies implantation of aortic valve bioprosthesis using a specialized catheter (delivery system) through the femoral artery on a beating heart without use of heart-lung machine techniques and large traumatic surgical access.

«The patient was conscious, there was local anesthesia. The risk of open surgery was higher here, and therefore transcatheter technology was preferred. The uniqueness of this operation is that the period of stay of this patient in the hospital will be minimized. In the next few days he will be discharged home and return to his usual life,» Talant Eraliev told.
