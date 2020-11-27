Presidential Envoy to Parliament arrested for two months

The Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The court chose for Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev pre-trial restrictions in the form of arrest at the SCNS pretrial detention center until January 24, 2021.

Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev was detained on suspicion of committing a crime under Article 320 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (abuse of office). The investigation found out that during the election campaign in October 2020, Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev, acting in the interests of one of the political parties, forced the head of one of the state-owned enterprises of strategic importance to transfer him funds in the amount of more than 7 million soms under the threat of dismissal from the position held in case of refusal. He used the illegally obtained funds in the course of the election campaign.