Presidential Envoy to Parliament Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev detained

The Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Parliament was detained on the fact of abuse of office. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The State Committee for National Security is conducting pre-trial proceedings against the Presidential Envoy to the Parliament in the rank of Deputy Chief of Staff of the head of state,» the statement says.

The investigation found out that during the election campaign in October 2020, Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev, acting in the interests of one of the political parties, forced the head of one of the state-owned enterprises of strategic importance to transfer him funds in the amount of more than 7 million soms under the threat of dismissal from the position held in case of refusal.

He used the Illegally obtained funds in the course of the election campaign, thereby abusing his official position, in his own selfish interests, in order to ensure guarantees of winning a larger number of votes.

On November 24, 2020, Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev was detained on suspicion of committing a crime under Article 320 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (abuse of office) and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.