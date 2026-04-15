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Chingiz Aidarbekov charged with abuse of office

Former Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov has been charged with abuse of office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, it has been established that during his tenure as Foreign Minister, he committed a number of violations related to the use of budget funds, in collusion with certain ministry officials.

Specifically, these included illegal spending, inflated costs, the write-off of material assets and funds without proper documentation or using false documents, and their embezzlement, including through affiliated entities.

The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened a criminal case under the article «Abuse of Office» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.Chingiz Aidarbekov’s home was searched. Interior Ministry officers were present.

The seat of the Zhogorku Kenesh deputy for Leninsky single-mandate constituency No. 21 in Bishkek remains vacant after Kuvanychbek Kongantiev resigned early. Chingiz Aidarbekov was expected to take his place, but the process dragged on. On April 13, he submitted an application to the Central Election Commission for a seat.

Chingiz Aidarbekov previously served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and as a member of the previous Parliament. He received 6,259 votes in the parliamentary elections.

Videos later surfaced online discrediting Aidarbekov’s activities. However, he himself denied all these accusations and spoke about the pressure, threats and the situation surrounding receiving the mandate.
link: https://24.kg/english/370372/
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