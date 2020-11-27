Socio-political uncertainty affects economy of Kyrgyzstan

Increased social and political uncertainty had an additional negative impact on the economic situation in Kyrgyzstan. Macroeconomic Outlook for 2021: Entering the Growth Phase by the Eurasian Development Bank says.
«According to the baseline scenario of the EDB forecast, the GDP of Kyrgyzstan will grow by 3.7 percent in 2021, and by 5.1 percent in 2022. As the situation in the global economy stabilizes and business activity intensifies in key countries — trading partners (Russia, Kazakhstan, China), the economy of Kyrgyzstan will recover. Resumption of remittance inflows will help bolster domestic consumer demand. At the same time, the decline in gold production at Kumtor mine will restrain the growth dynamics,» the outlook says.