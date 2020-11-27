German doctors arrive in Kyrgyzstan to help fight COVID-19

A group of medical experts from Germany arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

The purpose of the visit is to exchange experience and provide support for diagnostics at the country’s laboratories as part of the fight against COVID-19. The doctors from Germany will stay in the country until November 30.

«The group includes representatives of the University of Medicine Charite Berlin, the Martsinovsky Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-Borne Diseases and the German Society for International Cooperation,» the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that the German delegation met with the Minister of Health, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, during which 150,000 PCR tests were handed over.