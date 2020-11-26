Russia and WHO donate humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for $ 42,000

The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan and WHO donated $ 42,000 in form of humanitarian aid to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. The diplomatic mission reported.

The humanitarian aid includes medical supplies and a specialized medical module for providing primary health care to the affected population in emergencies such as earthquakes and floods.

Such a volume will help 10,000 people within three months on-site. The WHO Special Trauma and Emergency Surgery Kit is able to provide materials and drugs to meet the needs of 50 patients requiring surgical care in emergency situations, assuming an average of two operations per patient.

The cargo weighing more than four tons was sent from the WHO Regional Logistics Center in Dubai.