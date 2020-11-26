17:46
USD 84.80
EUR 100.99
RUB 1.12
English

Russia and WHO donate humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for $ 42,000

The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan and WHO donated $ 42,000 in form of humanitarian aid to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. The diplomatic mission reported.

The humanitarian aid includes medical supplies and a specialized medical module for providing primary health care to the affected population in emergencies such as earthquakes and floods.

Such a volume will help 10,000 people within three months on-site. The WHO Special Trauma and Emergency Surgery Kit is able to provide materials and drugs to meet the needs of 50 patients requiring surgical care in emergency situations, assuming an average of two operations per patient.

The cargo weighing more than four tons was sent from the WHO Regional Logistics Center in Dubai.
link: https://24.kg/english/174604/
views: 115
Print
Related
Officials negotiate purchase of vaccines against coronavirus with Russia
China provides another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Russia to donate 9,000 tons of food products to needy Kyrgyzstanis
WHO warns of third wave of COVID-19 in Europe
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan renders assistance to hospitals in Bishkek
Acting President and Ambassador of Russia to Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation
Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan
Russia opens borders for additional foreign workers
Russia not ready to receive foreign students due to COVID-19 situation
Lenin's tomb to be closed in Moscow due to coronavirus fears
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
Joanis Santa Cruz from Cuba learns Kyrgyz to dedicate a song to Kyrgyzstan Joanis Santa Cruz from Cuba learns Kyrgyz to dedicate a song to Kyrgyzstan
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som
26 November, Thursday
16:45
Protesters demand resignation of head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu in Bishkek Protesters demand resignation of head of Kyrgyz Temir Z...
16:26
Russia and WHO donate humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for $ 42,000
16:15
Officials negotiate purchase of vaccines against coronavirus with Russia
16:07
Number of domestic violence cases grows by 62 percent in Kyrgyzstan
15:49
Government of Kyrgyzstan bans New Year office parties