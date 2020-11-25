18:49
Presidential and parliamentary elections to cost Kyrgyzstan 853 mln soms

About 853 million soms will be spent in Kyrgyzstan on the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2021. Acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov told at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, these expenses are not included in the draft budget as of today. This is due to the fact that the draft budget was drawn up and submitted to Parliament before the October 2020 events. Then it was not known that there would be early presidential elections. And the parliamentary ones were supposed to take place on October 4, 2020.

«We ask you to take these points into account by the second reading. We will also present you the sources of funding,» Artem Novikov said.
