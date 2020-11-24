18:23
Head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek relieved of his post

Head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek, Konstantin Kutsenko, was relieved of his post. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the acting Mayor Balbak Tulobaev. Konstantin Kutsenko was relieved of his post according to the submitted letter of resignation.

Recall, Konstantin Kutsenko was detained on suspicion of corruption. Earlier, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes revealed a corruption scheme to withdraw and change owner of a land plot. The land was under arrest and was subject to confiscation by court order.
