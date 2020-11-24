13:48
19-year-old girl dies in traffic accident in Kochkor district

A 19-year-old girl died in traffic accident in Kochkor district, Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The driver of Daewoo Nexia car hit a horse and drove off the road on November 23 at about 10.10 pm on the 243rd kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway (Tolok village).

As a result, the 19-year-old girl died at the scene and three men born in 1993, 1997, 1999 were injured.

Rescuers pulled the victims out of the car and handed them over to the ambulance team.
