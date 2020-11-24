10:41
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan prevent smuggling of goods for 215,000 soms

Border guards of Ala-Buka and Aidarken border detachments, together with officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), prevented smuggling of cargo outside the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Border Service reported.

Border guards and employees of the State Committee for National Security detained two citizens of Kyrgyzstan, 20 and 18, in Monol area of Aksy district, Jalal-Abad region, who intended to illegally transport contraband cargo — heaters and alcoholic products to Uzbekistan outside the checkpoint.

«In ​​Dostuk area, Kadamdzhai district of Batken region, border guards and SCNS officers found and detained a Mercedes Daimler-Chrysler truck driven by a 31-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, who intended to illegally transport consumer goods from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan outside the checkpoint,» press service reported.

The total cost of the detained cargo was over 215,000 soms. In both cases, the detainees were handed over to officers of the competent authorities for further investigation.
