Volume of legal turnover of fuels and lubricants increases by 22 percent

According to the results of August-September 2020, the volume of legal turnover of fuels and lubricants increased by 22 percent in Kyrgyzstan. The Acting Prime Minister, Artem Novikov, told at an expanded meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget and finance.

According to him, several main components for fiscalization of tax procedures have been launched in 2020. So, an automatic fuel accounting system was launched at gas filling stations on July 1.

«As a result, we see an increase in legal volumes of fuel. As for imports, the accounting exceeds the data of 2019 as of today,» Artem Novikov noted.