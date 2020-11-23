14:56
USD 84.80
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.12
English

Volume of legal turnover of fuels and lubricants increases by 22 percent

According to the results of August-September 2020, the volume of legal turnover of fuels and lubricants increased by 22 percent in Kyrgyzstan. The Acting Prime Minister, Artem Novikov, told at an expanded meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget and finance.

According to him, several main components for fiscalization of tax procedures have been launched in 2020. So, an automatic fuel accounting system was launched at gas filling stations on July 1.

«As a result, we see an increase in legal volumes of fuel. As for imports, the accounting exceeds the data of 2019 as of today,» Artem Novikov noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/174114/
views: 58
Print
Related
Smuggling of 8 tons of fuel from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan prevented
Retail prices of fuel and lubricants grow in Bishkek
Financial police of Kyrgyzstan close illegal sales point of fuel and lubricants
About 389,400 tons of fuel delivered to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2020
Price of gasoline and diesel fuel could fall by 2 soms in May
At least 214,700 tons of fuel imported into Kyrgyzstan for 2 months
Car illegally transporting fuel and lubricants detained in Chui region
Another attempt to smuggle fuel into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Kyrgyzstan starts export of fuel oil to Georgia
Vehicle illegally transporting fuel and lubricants detained in Panfilov district
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
23 November, Monday
14:53
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 58.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 58.5 millio...
14:40
Volume of legal turnover of fuels and lubricants increases by 22 percent
14:34
Pre-trial proceedings begin on beating six-year-old child
13:38
COVID-19 hinders repatriation of abandoned children to Kyrgyzstan
13:25
88-year-old man dies in fire in Novopavlovka village