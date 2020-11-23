14:56
Pre-trial proceedings begin on beating six-year-old child

Pre-trial proceedings were started on beating a six-year-old child. The Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On November 18, a 25-year-old resident of Sokuluk district of Chui region turned to the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek with a request to take action against her 33-year-old husband.

«According to the woman, her husband, on the night of November 18 at about midnight, being at home, unreasonably inflicted bodily harm on her minor son born in 2014. This fact was registered by the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district in accordance with Article 75 of the Code of Misconduct of the Kyrgyz Republic. Further, the materials of the case were sent to the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district. Pre-trial proceedings were started. An expert examination was commissioned to determine the severity of the injuries received. At the moment, the Sokuluk District Department of Internal Affairs is carrying out the necessary investigative and operational measures to detain the child’s stepfather and deliver him to the Department of Internal Affairs. In addition, the progress of the investigation was taken under the control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region. The necessary measures are underway,» the police said.
