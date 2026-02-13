17:12
USD 87.45
EUR 103.90
RUB 1.13
English

Second stage of caravan on prevention of violence against children launched

The Commissioner for Children’s Rights of the Kyrgyz Republic, Asel Chynbaeva, took part in events marking the launch of the second stage of an information caravan aimed at preventing violence against children.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the events were held in four secondary schools in Kochkor district of Naryn region. A total of about 450 students and 280 parents participated.

Information and awareness-raising activities were organized on the theme «Let Us Unite Our Efforts for Children’s Safety.» Meetings and discussions were held with teachers, parents, and representatives of local authorities on preventing violence and strengthening the child protection system at the local level. Practical sessions on positive parenting were also conducted, along with psychological counseling aimed at strengthening parent-child relationships.

The caravan will continue in Chui, Issyk-Kul, and Osh regions.

The second stage of the information caravan on preventing violence against children will run until November 2026. It is intended to help foster an active life position among children based on self-respect and respect for others — the result of positive family upbringing and a safe educational environment.
link: https://24.kg/english/361926/
views: 132
Print
Related
444 children suffer from various forms of violence in Kyrgyzstan for 9 months
Caravan on preventing violence against children launched in Kyrgyzstan
Violence and child protection study conducted in schools, kindergartens in KR
Skills Caravan reaches most remote villages in Kyrgyzstan
Skills Caravan in Kyrgyzstan to introduce new professions to rural residents
Kyrgyzstan intends to ban corporal punishment of children
Ombudsperson to control all cases of violence against women and children
Beating of 2-year-old girl in Kadamdzhai, mother placed in detention center
Mother beats 2-year-old daughter in Kadamdzhai, criminal case opened
103 cases of violence against children registered in Bishkek in 2022
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
13 February, Friday
16:09
Second stage of caravan on prevention of violence against children launched Second stage of caravan on prevention of violence again...
15:48
Rockfall blocks road to Toktogul HPP
15:20
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
14:48
Asman Park in Bishkek to be opened on June 1
14:39
Airports of Kyrgyzstan, Insurance Organization join forces to protect aviation