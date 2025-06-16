Man detained in Bishkek after being found in basement with little girl

Police detained a man suspected of unlawful actions against a minor girl in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district reported.

On the evening of June 10, the investigative service received a report from a citizen S.N., who stated that an unknown man had been found in the basement of a residential building on Kuyruсhuk Street with his six-year-old daughter.

The case is under special supervision by the leadership of the district police department and the prosecutor’s office. The suspect, identified as 53-year-old B.A., has been taken into custody and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigators have also uncovered his possible involvement in a theft case.

An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the incident.