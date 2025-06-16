15:44
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Man detained in Bishkek after being found in basement with little girl

Police detained a man suspected of unlawful actions against a minor girl in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district reported.

On the evening of June 10, the investigative service received a report from a citizen S.N., who stated that an unknown man had been found in the basement of a residential building on Kuyruсhuk Street with his six-year-old daughter.

The case is under special supervision by the leadership of the district police department and the prosecutor’s office. The suspect, identified as 53-year-old B.A., has been taken into custody and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigators have also uncovered his possible involvement in a theft case.

An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the incident.
link: https://24.kg/english/332843/
views: 140
Print
Related
Leading specialist of Bishkekglavarkhitektura detained for extortion
SCNS uncovers scheme for obtaining Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship by foreigners
SCNS Lieutenant Colonel detained
Kyrgyzstani "enforcer" for Moscow detained and brought to Bishkek
Forged documents, sent to psychiatric hospitals: ‘Black realtors’ detained
Former MP Kenzhebek Bokoev taken into custody for month
Former MP detained on suspicion of corruption
Ex-MP Aliyarbek Abzhaliev detained again on suspicion of corruption
Ex-head of Osh city kaziyat Mirlan Toktomushev taken into custody again
Illegal registration of vehicles: Former employees of Unaa detained
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
16 June, Monday
15:14
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on June 17 Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on June 17
15:08
Escalation in the Middle East: Foreign Ministry evacuates 28 Kyrgyzstanis
15:02
Illegal radical religious cell neutralized in Bishkek
14:38
Man detained in Bishkek after being found in basement with little girl
14:21
Reporters Without Borders calls for release of Kloop employees