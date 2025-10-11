13:58
USD 87.45
EUR 101.25
RUB 1.07
English

Violence and child protection study conducted in schools, kindergartens in KR

The Ministry of Education is conducting a national study on violence prevention and child protection in kindergartens, schools, vocational schools, and supplementary education institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, a meeting was held with representatives of relevant departments and organizations as part of the national study.

The meeting participants presented information on ongoing work to regulate child care, child protection, and violence prevention in educational institutions, and discussed cooperation between state, municipal, and public bodies in this area.

Based on the results of the national study, a document will be developed aimed at improving the education system for children and adolescents in educational institutions, as well as preventing all types of crime and violence.
link: https://24.kg/english/346846/
views: 183
Print
Related
Labor Ministry to work on prevention of violence against women and girls
Man threatens wife with knife, douses her and house with gasoline in At-Bashy
Woman beaten and forced into car in Bishkek
Violence against soldiers: Officials involved in incident dismissed
Cases of child sexual abuse on rise in Kyrgyzstan — Supreme Court
Kyrgyzstan develops program to combat violence among convicts
Zero Violence Against Women and Girls program to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan allocates 20 quotas for doctoral studies
Research on lead presence in homes continues in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan sends 15 students to study rare metal mining in Russia
Popular
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027 World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS
11 October, Saturday
13:22
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in...
12:36
Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek
12:30
67-year-old Kim Jong Kyn goes missing in Bishkek
12:08
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
11:56
Kyrgyzstani in Turkey gives birth and leaves newborn on terrace — baby dies