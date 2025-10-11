Violence and child protection study conducted in schools, kindergartens in KR

The Ministry of Education is conducting a national study on violence prevention and child protection in kindergartens, schools, vocational schools, and supplementary education institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, a meeting was held with representatives of relevant departments and organizations as part of the national study.

The meeting participants presented information on ongoing work to regulate child care, child protection, and violence prevention in educational institutions, and discussed cooperation between state, municipal, and public bodies in this area.

Based on the results of the national study, a document will be developed aimed at improving the education system for children and adolescents in educational institutions, as well as preventing all types of crime and violence.