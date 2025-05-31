63-year-old man suspected of raping 10-year-old girl

A 63-year-old man is suspected of raping a 10-year-old girl in Nookat. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

A criminal case was opened under Article 154 «Rape» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The man was placed in a temporary detention facility.

Witnesses have been questioned, and examination of the victim has been scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

It is known that the detained man is the child’s step-grandfather.