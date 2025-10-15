Caravan on preventing violence against children launched in Kyrgyzstan

An awareness caravan aimed at preventing violence against children has been launched in Kyrgyzstan, the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The event is organized by the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Children’s Rights of the Kyrgyz Republic in cooperation with the Child Protection Center.

According to the organizers, the goal of the initiative is to foster in children an active life stance based on self-respect and respect for others. This is seen as a key outcome of positive upbringing in both family and educational settings, in line with the implementation plan for the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child’s concluding recommendations on preventing violence against children.

As part of the campaign, awareness and educational activities titled «Let’s Unite for Children’s Safety» were held, including discussions with teachers, parents, and local government representatives on practical steps to prevent violence and strengthen child protection systems at the community level. The program also included practical sessions on positive parenting and psychological consultations on improving parent-child relationships.

Similar activities will be conducted in schools in Tyup and Jeti-Oguz districts of Issyk-Kul region.