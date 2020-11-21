Constitutional convention tries to delimit powers of President

The constitutional convention tried to delimit the powers of the President of Kyrgyzstan. Bolot Toktobaev, Chairman of the section «State authorities» told.

According to him, on the first day they came across a difficult question related to the institution of the president.

«There was a heated discussion. It lasted almost two hours. Now the society accuses the head of state of the khanate. There are universal human values, the theory of separation of powers, a system of checks and balances. This is not just a theory. This is just such a theory that allows to avoid complications. Therefore, we tried to consider Article 56 of the chapter «President» in detail,» the chairman of the section said.

He clarified that the chapter was adopted in the Kyrgyz language. «The outcome almost echoes the opinion of the authors of the Constitution. But we made some changes. We have avoided unnecessary words, unnecessary terms. Specified the powers of the president in domestic and foreign policy. We had dispute over the first point. It says that the President of the Kyrgyz Republic is the head of state and heads the executive branch. There is a double meaning here. That is, he seems to be the head of government. But this is far from the case. We tried to make a distinction at this point in relation to Article 79. This article was very important. The future of decision-making depended on it,» Bolot Toktobaev said.