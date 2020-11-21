Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication

A constitutional convention takes place in Bishkek. Members of the section «Foundations of the Constitutional System» discussed the clause on the Kyrgyz language in the Basic Law.

An academician of the National Academy of Sciences Abduldazhan Akmataliev proposed to change the article of the Constitution, which specifies the role of the Kyrgyz language. In particular, according to him, it is necessary to register the Kyrgyz as the language of communication of the nationalities living in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«We say that the Kyrgyz language is the state language, but there is no progress. We write in the Constitution: citizen of Kyrgyzstan, but why do the Kyrgyz people not speak the language?» Abduldazhan Akmataliev said.

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.