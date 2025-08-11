Kyrgyzstan changes rules on state language

The President of Kyrgyzstan has signed the Law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on the Use of the State Language,» which was adopted by the Parliament on June 25, 2025. The press service of the head of state reported.

The document aims to bring the provisions of a number of laws and the Code of Offences into full compliance with the constitutional Law «On the State Language.» In particular, it reinforces the mandatory use of the Kyrgyz language in official documents, advertising materials, maps, and communications of state and private institutions.

Now all official processes — from law enforcement and national security to notarial acts and banking services — must be carried out using the state language. In addition, the law strengthens the requirements for the use of the Kyrgyz language in the areas of migration, television and radio broadcasting, as well as in electoral procedures.

The changes also apply to the mandatory use of Kyrgyz names on official maps, signs, and in documents.