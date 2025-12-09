16:52
Kyrgyzstan drafts state language development program through 2028

The National Commission on the State Language and Language Policy has developed a draft Program for the Development of the State Language in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026–2028. The document has been submitted for public discussion.

The draft program outlines the following priority areas:

  • active promotion of the Kyrgyz language in public administration;
  • development of the state language in education and science;
  • development of the state language in the socio-cultural and media spheres.

«The priority areas aim to address key tasks: achieving full-scale and widespread use of the state language in all spheres of public life; strengthening the functional capacity and enriching the informational and educational resources of the Kyrgyz language; improving and standardizing teaching methods for Kyrgyz as a professional language; creating and developing infrastructure for state language instruction; and raising the overall language culture of the population,» the background statement says.

The proposed program will be implemented in cooperation with government bodies, local government institutions, public organizations, and the private sector.

According to officials, implementation of the program will help:

  • increase the use of the state language in official paperwork to 90 percent;
  • ensure accessible and high-quality Kyrgyz language instruction;
  • expand Kyrgyz-language content in media and online;
  • strengthen the role of the state language as a key element of civic identity.
