Diplomats congratulate Kyrgyzstanis on State Language Day

Every year on September 23 Kyrgyzstan celebrates an important date — State Language Day. This is not just a calendar holiday but a symbolic occasion that highlights the country’s identity, cultural richness, and national unity. On this day, special attention is paid to the Kyrgyz language — a language that for centuries has been a cornerstone of the Kyrgyz people’s identity, history, and traditions.

History and significance

The choice of September 23 is no coincidence. On this day in 1989, the Law «On the State Language of the Kyrgyz SSR» was adopted, granting Kyrgyz the status of the state language. This became a milestone on the path toward sovereignty and independence, giving a strong impetus to the revival of national identity and culture. Since then, despite historical transformations, the Kyrgyz language has remained an integral part of the country’s statehood and sovereignty.

Language as a bridge between generations and cultures

The Kyrgyz language carries a unique cultural code. It preserves rich oral traditions, heroic epics such as Manas, folk wisdom in proverbs and sayings, as well as lyrical songs and tales. Knowledge of the Kyrgyz language is not only a means of communication but also a key to understanding the people’s history, philosophy, and worldview.

At the same time, multilingualism is recognized and fostered in multiethnic Kyrgyzstan. Russian, which has official status, plays a significant role in interethnic communication, education, and cultural exchange. State Language Day is an opportunity to reflect on the harmonious development of all languages used in the country and how they contribute to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding among different ethnic groups.

The State Language Day is both a source of pride in history and culture and a call to further develop and strengthen the Kyrgyz language as a foundation of national unity and a sovereign future of the republic. It is a reminder that every citizen can contribute to the prosperity of their mother tongue — for language is the soul of the people.

Diplomatic representatives of various states and international organizations working in Kyrgyzstan also extended their congratulations to the country on this occasion.