17:52
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.11
English

Diploma instead of tests: Changes to state language rules proposed in Kyrgyzstan

A draft constitutional law proposing amendments to the Law «On the State Language of the Kyrgyz Republic» has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan.

The document suggests exempting individuals who hold a state-issued diploma in «Kyrgyz Language and Literature» from the mandatory requirement to obtain a state language proficiency certificate.

Such a diploma would be recognized as proof of the highest level of language proficiency.

Under the current version of the law, proficiency in the state language is confirmed only through a certificate issued by an authorized body. This requirement applies to candidates entering public service and other categories of individuals.

The authors of the initiative note that the existing rule creates excessive administrative barriers. According to them, graduates of relevant programs already undergo state certification, including exams and the defense of a qualification thesis, which effectively confirms a high level of language proficiency.

The explanatory note emphasizes that requiring additional testing calls into question the quality of the higher education system and the legal validity of academic diplomas.

The draft law has been published on the Zhogorku Kenesh website for public discussion. If adopted, it will enter into force in ten days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/369734/
views: 120
Print
Related
Kyrgyz language proficiency requirements for civil servants tightened
Compliance with state language law inspected in Karakol city
1.7 percent of applicants have below intermediate Kyrgyz language proficiency
Kyrgyzstan drafts state language development program through 2028
State Tax Service working to translate its information systems into Kyrgyz
Diplomats congratulate Kyrgyzstanis on State Language Day
Kyrgyzstan changes rules on state language
Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz
Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan urges to preserve national language
Popular
Terrorist supporter planning to travel to combat zone detained in Kyrgyzstan Terrorist supporter planning to travel to combat zone detained in Kyrgyzstan
6,060 pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan to perform Hajj this year 6,060 pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan to perform Hajj this year
Owners of wild animals in Kyrgyzstan required to register within 6 months Owners of wild animals in Kyrgyzstan required to register within 6 months
Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA
9 April, Thursday
17:29
Kyrgyz honey enters Uzbek market: Agreement signed in Tashkent Kyrgyz honey enters Uzbek market: Agreement signed in...
17:02
Diploma instead of tests: Changes to state language rules proposed in Kyrgyzstan
16:31
Snowstorms and avalanche risk forecast on Kyrgyzstan’s mountain passes
16:24
Transparency, trust: International audit confirms Kumtor’s financial statements
16:20
Minus three meters: Northern part of Issyk-Kul may turn into marshland