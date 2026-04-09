Diploma instead of tests: Changes to state language rules proposed in Kyrgyzstan

A draft constitutional law proposing amendments to the Law «On the State Language of the Kyrgyz Republic» has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan.

The document suggests exempting individuals who hold a state-issued diploma in «Kyrgyz Language and Literature» from the mandatory requirement to obtain a state language proficiency certificate.

Such a diploma would be recognized as proof of the highest level of language proficiency.

Under the current version of the law, proficiency in the state language is confirmed only through a certificate issued by an authorized body. This requirement applies to candidates entering public service and other categories of individuals.

The authors of the initiative note that the existing rule creates excessive administrative barriers. According to them, graduates of relevant programs already undergo state certification, including exams and the defense of a qualification thesis, which effectively confirms a high level of language proficiency.

The explanatory note emphasizes that requiring additional testing calls into question the quality of the higher education system and the legal validity of academic diplomas.

The draft law has been published on the Zhogorku Kenesh website for public discussion. If adopted, it will enter into force in ten days after its official publication.