15:02
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

1.7 percent of applicants have below intermediate Kyrgyz language proficiency

Last year, 57,305 applicants took the state language test as part of the Nationwide Testing, according to a report by the Center for Educational Assessment and Teaching Methods.

The results showed the following:

  • 23.8 percent of applicants demonstrated a high level of proficiency in the state language;
  • 52.6 percent have above intermediate proficiency;
  • 21.9 percent have an intermediate proficiency;
  • 1.7 percent have a below intermediate proficiency.

Among all students admitted to grant-funded programs in 2025, 46 percent had a high level of state language proficiency, 44 percent above intermediate, 9 percent intermediate, and 1 — below intermediate.

Among those admitted to fee-based programs last year, 30 percent demonstrated a high level of Kyrgyz, 52 percent above intermediate, 16 percent intermediate, and 2 percent — below intermediate.

The state language test is mandatory for all applicants wishing to study at universities in Kyrgyzstan and serves to assess proficiency in Kyrgyz.

The test consists of 50 questions. Texts are selected based on the age of the participants and the required lexical minimum according to the school curriculum for students studying in Kyrgyz and Russian language programs.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, in 2024 and 2025, results of the state language test did not affect university admission rankings. However, the main and subject tests results (certificate) are not issued without taking the state language test.
link: https://24.kg/english/357516/
views: 34
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan drafts state language development program through 2028
Emotional Kyrgyz speech synthesis model presented
State Tax Service working to translate its information systems into Kyrgyz
Diplomats congratulate Kyrgyzstanis on State Language Day
2GIS navigator now available in Kyrgyz language
Kyrgyzstan changes rules on state language
Back to school: One hour of Kyrgyz language reduced in favor of STEM subjects
Navigator in Kyrgyz language launched
First national AI platform in Kyrgyz language launched
Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz
Popular
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam
U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk
12 January, Monday
14:53
1.7 percent of applicants have below intermediate Kyrgyz language proficiency 1.7 percent of applicants have below intermediate Kyrgy...
14:30
Re-registration of individual entrepreneurs now takes up to 10 minutes
14:22
Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks
14:06
Construction of free hotel for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan begins in Mecca
14:00
Business support: Taxes reduced and certain licenses canceled