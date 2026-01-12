1.7 percent of applicants have below intermediate Kyrgyz language proficiency

Last year, 57,305 applicants took the state language test as part of the Nationwide Testing, according to a report by the Center for Educational Assessment and Teaching Methods.

The results showed the following:

23.8 percent of applicants demonstrated a high level of proficiency in the state language;

52.6 percent have above intermediate proficiency;

21.9 percent have an intermediate proficiency;

1.7 percent have a below intermediate proficiency.

Among all students admitted to grant-funded programs in 2025, 46 percent had a high level of state language proficiency, 44 percent above intermediate, 9 percent intermediate, and 1 — below intermediate.

Among those admitted to fee-based programs last year, 30 percent demonstrated a high level of Kyrgyz, 52 percent above intermediate, 16 percent intermediate, and 2 percent — below intermediate.

The state language test is mandatory for all applicants wishing to study at universities in Kyrgyzstan and serves to assess proficiency in Kyrgyz.

The test consists of 50 questions. Texts are selected based on the age of the participants and the required lexical minimum according to the school curriculum for students studying in Kyrgyz and Russian language programs.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, in 2024 and 2025, results of the state language test did not affect university admission rankings. However, the main and subject tests results (certificate) are not issued without taking the state language test.