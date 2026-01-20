Kyrgyz language proficiency requirements for civil servants tightened

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended Resolution No. 189 of April 4, 2022, which approved standard qualification requirements for administrative positions in the state civil and municipal service.

According to the resolution, proficiency in the state language at the level established by Cabinet regulations is now mandatory for certain categories of administrative positions. The requirement for proficiency in the official language to the extent necessary to perform official duties remains.

The amendments apply to qualification requirements for civil servants at various levels and are aimed at implementing the provisions of the Constitutional Law «On the State Language.»

The Cabinet of Ministers notes that the document is intended to strengthen the role of the state language in public administration and improve the quality of administrative work.

The resolution will enter into force in 10 days.