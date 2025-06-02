19:27
Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov spoke about plans to introduce teaching in the Kyrgyz language in kindergartens.

«Today, teaching children the Kyrgyz language is a priority. Currently, classes in kindergartens are conducted in Russian, and Kyrgyz is taught for a couple of hours a week as a foreign language. Therefore, first of all, we need to change the teaching methodology in kindergartens. These changes will be introduced gradually. First of all, we will start with motivational educational resources,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet said.

«This step will help children to master the state language from an early age and preserve our cultural heritage,» Edil Baisalov said.
