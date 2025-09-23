19:07
State Tax Service working to translate its information systems into Kyrgyz

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has been ranked among the top five government agencies for the development and use of the Kyrgyz language, taking first place among government agencies. This result was recognized by the National Commission on State Language and Language Policy following a monitoring study. The State Tax Service’s press service reported.

It is noted that the Tax Service has been consistently implementing measures to expand the use of the state language in its systems over the past few years. In 2018, the first Russian-Kyrgyz/Kyrgyz-Russian dictionary of tax terms was published, and a second, updated edition was released in 2024.

All notifications and informational materials for taxpayers are published in both the state and official languages, ensuring accessibility of information for citizens.

Work is currently underway to translate information systems into the Kyrgyz language. The updated systems are being rolled out in stages, allowing taxpayers to access digital services in their preferred language—Kyrgyz or Russian.

At a ceremony marking State Language Day, Tax Service Chairman Almambet Shykmamatov was awarded the «Kyrgyz Tili» badge for his contribution to the development of the state language.
