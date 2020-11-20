80 containers for construction of hospitals delivered from Uzbekistan

At least 80 containers for construction of hospitals have been brought to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A 40-module building with 200 beds will be located on the territory of the National Hospital in Bishkek; construction of a similar building for 200 patients has already begun in Batken region.

The light construction hospitals will be commissioned within two weeks.

The new hospitals in Bishkek and Batken region will be equipped with the necessary medical equipment and furniture. Experienced doctors from Uzbekistan are expected to come to exchange experience with Kyrgyz colleagues.