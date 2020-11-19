13:05
Germany donates equipment for treatment of patients with COVID-19

The Embassy of Germany in Kyrgyzstan handed over to the Ministry of Health of the republic 30 air-oxygen mixer devices, medical supplies and consumables for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Press center of the ministry reported.

Procurement of the equipment was coordinated by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH (German Agency for International Cooperation), the Ministry of Health and the WHO Country Office in Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Minister of Health Bakyt Dzhangaziev expressed gratitude to the government and the Embassy of Germany and assured that the equipment would be distributed in the very near future among the health organizations of the republic according to needs.

The Ministry of Health added that Germany had previously supplied the Kyrgyz Republic with protective clothing, consumables for PCR tests and hygiene items. The Emergency Department of the hospital in Jalal-Abad, funded by Germany, was put into operation ahead of schedule in early July 2020 for treatment of patients with COVID-19.

«An international group of experts, funded by Germany, is also expected to arrive to provide support for the diagnosis of COVID-19 in Kyrgyz laboratories and minimize the risk of infection of laboratory personnel,» the ministry said.
