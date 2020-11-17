18:13
USD 84.80
EUR 100.56
RUB 1.10
English

Policeman steals over 1 million soms from ATM in Bishkek

An employee of the Main Directorate of the State Specialized Security Service of Kyrgyzstan stole more than 1 million soms from an ATM in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

On November 12, employees of one of the banks contacted the police. They reported that 996,000 soms and more than $ 2,000 have been stolen from an ATM from November 6 to November 11.

«The fact was registered. The police detained the suspect — an employee of the State Specialized Security Service. It turned out that the policeman knew how to open the ATM and where the chips from it were stored. He voluntarily returned the stolen money. The court placed him under house arrest,» the sources said.
link: https://24.kg/english/173408/
views: 113
Print
Related
Two minors steal car in Bishkek
Suspect in theft of gold and 150,000 soms arrested in Nookat district
Unknown men steal payment terminal in Kyzyl-Asker
Man steals money from donation box in Bishkek
Man steals 12 carpets from mosque in Sokuluk district
Kyrgyzstani imprisoned for 5 years in Russia for theft in train
Police detain multiple theft suspects in Toktogul district
Service SUV of Kyrgyz Consul stolen in Kiev
International criminals try to steal half a million dollars from MegaCom
Weapons stolen from house of parliament deputy
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
17 November, Tuesday
17:47
Collection of signatures for referendum on Constitution begins in Parliament Collection of signatures for referendum on Constitution...
17:35
Russia not ready to receive foreign students due to COVID-19 situation
17:24
Government of Kyrgyzstan plans to spend over 600 million soms on elections
17:17
Policeman steals over 1 million soms from ATM in Bishkek
17:08
Interest on loans of some Kyrgyzstanis for 3 months to be written off