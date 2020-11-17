Policeman steals over 1 million soms from ATM in Bishkek

An employee of the Main Directorate of the State Specialized Security Service of Kyrgyzstan stole more than 1 million soms from an ATM in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

On November 12, employees of one of the banks contacted the police. They reported that 996,000 soms and more than $ 2,000 have been stolen from an ATM from November 6 to November 11.

«The fact was registered. The police detained the suspect — an employee of the State Specialized Security Service. It turned out that the policeman knew how to open the ATM and where the chips from it were stored. He voluntarily returned the stolen money. The court placed him under house arrest,» the sources said.