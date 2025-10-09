Thieves targeting cash and jewelry caught in Alamedin district

Officers of the Internal Affairs Department of Alamedin district of Chui region detained two men suspected of committing a series of thefts in the region and other parts of the country. The Internal Affairs Department reported.
A resident of Leninskoye village told police that on September 19, unknown individuals stole 700,000 Russian rubles, 500,000 soms, and jewelry from her home — with total damages exceeding 1 million soms.
According to investigators, the suspects may be linked to other similar crimes committed in Chui, Issyk-Kul, and Osh regions, as well as in Bishkek.
The investigation is ongoing.