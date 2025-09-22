Over 100 stolen phones seized at Osh market in Bishkek

Police in Bishkek conducted a major crackdown on mobile phone theft. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

Criminal police and Patrol Service officers raided the Osh market. At the intersection of Beishenalieva Street and Chui Avenue, they found individuals selling mobile phones and accessories without permission. The offenders were taken to the police station, where explanatory talks regarding illegal trade and the sale of stolen goods were conducted with them.

During the raid, a search was conducted at a shopping center. About 109 mobile phones of various brands were found there, all of which turned out to be stolen. During the investigation, their owners were identified, and all of the devices were returned to their owners.