19:32
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.04
English

Over 100 stolen phones seized at Osh market in Bishkek

Police in Bishkek conducted a major crackdown on mobile phone theft. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

Criminal police and Patrol Service officers raided the Osh market. At the intersection of Beishenalieva Street and Chui Avenue, they found individuals selling mobile phones and accessories without permission. The offenders were taken to the police station, where explanatory talks regarding illegal trade and the sale of stolen goods were conducted with them.

During the raid, a search was conducted at a shopping center. About 109 mobile phones of various brands were found there, all of which turned out to be stolen. During the investigation, their owners were identified, and all of the devices were returned to their owners.
link: https://24.kg/english/344446/
views: 190
Print
Related
Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region
Chinese citizens detained for illegal fishing on Orto-Tokoy reservoir
Deputy prison head arrested for stealing products for prisoners in Moldovanovka
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
Raid conducted at Osh market to prevent illegal trade in frogs
12 weapons confiscated during raid, fines amount to 288,000 soms
Police conduct raids against illegal fuel sales
Ex-organized crime group member detained on suspicion of pickpocketing
Kyrgyz migrants targeted in police raid in Moscow
Two cars hijacked in Tokmak, previously convicted 23-year-old man detained
Popular
Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter
22 September, Monday
18:08
Temporary bus route from Bishkek to Tokmak launched Temporary bus route from Bishkek to Tokmak launched
18:03
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
17:53
Over 100 stolen phones seized at Osh market in Bishkek
17:39
Camera traps installed in Shamshy-Tuyuk reserve to study snow leopards
17:10
Monument to Shaiybek Ata unveiled in Issyk-Kul region