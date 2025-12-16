12:16
Foreign citizen suspected of theft detained in Chui region

A woman D.G., 45, filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district, requesting to take action against an unknown individual. On November 27, he broke into her private store in the village of Tash-Dobo, through a window, stole 25,000 soms from the cash register and tobacco products worth over 200,000 soms, and then fled. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to it, a criminal case has been opened under Article 205 (Theft) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational investigative activities, a foreign citizen E.S., 59, who had previously been convicted of similar crimes, was identified and detained on suspicion of committing the crime. He was detained under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and placed in a temporary detention facility. The district court ordered the detainee to be taken into custody for two months.

His involvement in other similar crimes in the district and region is currently being investigated.
