New maternity unit opened at Tokmak Territorial Hospital

A new maternity unit was opened at the Tokmak Territorial Hospital. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Construction of the maternity ward was fully financed by As-Safa Center Public Association for $ 826,000.

«Construction started in August 2019. The new two-storey building with 30 beds meets all modern requirements. Comfortable wards, two delivery rooms, an operating room, an intensive care unit for newborns, rooms for medical personnel, an elevator has been installed,» the ministry said.

In addition, As-Safa Center supplied all the necessary medical equipment: ultrasound machines, artificial lung ventilation devices, CPAP, as well as infant incubators, recirculators, vein visors, monitors for newborns.

The area around the new building was improved at the expense of the local budget.
