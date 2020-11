Smuggling of 8 tons of fuel and lubricants from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan has been prevented. The Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Border guards detected a Kamaz truck driven by a citizen of Tajikistan in Maity area of Leilek district, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The vehicle was traveling from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan outside the checkpoint. The border guards stopped the truck. Eight tons of fuel and lubricants were found in its cargo compartment. The driver did not have any permits.

The vehicle also moved with fake state number plates.