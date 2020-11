Three people were injured in traffic accident in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Driver of Honda Stepwgn lost control of the vehicle on November 16 at about 01.20 on the 300th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh road in Torkent village.

Three people were injured in the traffic accident. Their identity is being established.

The victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital before the arrival of rescuers.